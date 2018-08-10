'I don't think they voted for my charisma'

UKIP's new assembly leader Gareth Bennett says policies won vote
Gareth Bennett says his pledge to abolish the Welsh Assembly helped him win the election for UKIP group leader.
The controversial South Wales Central AM - who blamed immigrants for rubbish on the streets of Cardiff and claimed transgender people were undermining society - won a three-way battle with Caroline Jones and Neil Hamilton in a vote of the grassroots membership.
Mr Bennett claimed it was his idea to call a ballot to settle a row sparked when Ms Jones ousted former Tory MP Mr Hamilton in May.
He told BBC Wales he did not think UKIP members were voting for his "charisma".
Read more: Outspoken AM voted UKIP assembly leader
-
10 Aug 2018