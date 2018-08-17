Media player
Automation 'risks and opportunities' for Welsh economy
Wales should be a provider of emerging technologies, not just a consumer of them, says the assembly's economy committee chairman Russell George.
In a report they call on ministers to ensure the nation is equipped to make the most of what has been described as the fourth industrial revolution.
The Welsh Government said it would support "bold and ambitious" investment proposals that "future proof" businesses and the wider economy.
17 Aug 2018
