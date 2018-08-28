Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh Youth Parliament 'great opportunity for children'
Meg Escott, a 17-year-old carer, believes Wales' new Youth Parliament can help people like her be heard by those in power.
The childcare student looks after her grandmother, who has dementia, her mother with mobility issues and epilepsy and her younger brother, who also has epilepsy.
Next week, young people will be able to apply to stand as a candidates to become one of 60 members attempting to influence the Welsh Assembly on issues they care about.
Meg said it was a great opportunity for children to have their say.
28 Aug 2018
