Important decision coming on Brexit
Important decision this autumn on Brexit, says Drakeford

Welsh Labour leadership favourite Mark Drakeford has declined to join his rivals in calling for a referendum on the final Brexit terms.

He said he wanted to keep all "possibilities on the table" as there was a "rapidly moving picture" on Britain's departure from the EU.

The contest's other hopefuls - Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan, Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies - back a second referendum.

Mr Drakeford said a final decision could take the form of a vote, a general election or a "meaningful vote" in the UK Parliament.

  • 29 Aug 2018
