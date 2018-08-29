'Important decision coming on Brexit'

Media player
Important decision this autumn on Brexit, says Drakeford
Welsh Labour leadership favourite Mark Drakeford has declined to join his rivals in calling for a referendum on the final Brexit terms.
He said he wanted to keep all "possibilities on the table" as there was a "rapidly moving picture" on Britain's departure from the EU.
The contest's other hopefuls - Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan, Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies - back a second referendum.
Mr Drakeford said a final decision could take the form of a vote, a general election or a "meaningful vote" in the UK Parliament.
29 Aug 2018
