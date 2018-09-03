'Alternative solution' to Brexit needed

Video

Former Brexit minister and ex-Welsh secretary David Jones has suggested Theresa May will struggle to get her Brexit proposals passed by Parliament.

His comments follow an intervention by Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary in protest at the plan agreed by the cabinet at Chequers in July to stay close to EU rules and regulations.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said the UK would be "going into battle with the white flag fluttering" and that people could see that "Chequers means disaster".

Mr Jones told BBC News that a "very large number" of Tory MPs opposed the Chequers plan, and felt an alternative solution was needed.

