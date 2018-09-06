Time to raise our game, says new Tory leader

Video

Paul Davies says the Welsh Conservatives must provide a credible alternative to Labour as he wins the contest to lead the Senedd opposition.

The Preseli Pembrokeshire AM beat his rival Suzy Davies by a margin of two to one in a postal ballot of party members.

Mr Davies told Tory activists gathered for the result at Ffos Las racecourse, Carmarthenshire, that it "cannot be healthy for our democracy" for Labour to win the next assembly election in 2021.

He said the party had a duty to offer voters a "progressive, innovative and radical" alternative to "more of the same."

