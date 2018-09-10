Video

Former Remain-supporting Tory MP Simon Hart says British voters and firms want the UK government to get on with Brexit without being undermined by red lines.

He was reacting to claims that up to 80 Conservative MPs could rebel against Theresa May unless she dropped her Chequers plan in favour of a harder form of Brexit.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP is a leader of the Brexit Delivery Group of Tory MPs - including Remainers and Leavers - who say they want to support a pragmatic approach to leaving the EU.

Mr Hart told BBC News that threats of red lines would undermine the negotiations.

