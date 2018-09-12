'I only joined UKIP to leave the EU'

Video

Caroline Jones - a UKIP member of the Welsh Assembly - says she is quitting the party claiming it has shifted to the far right.

She accused UKIP leader Gerard Batten of alienating his members by taking "a direction that I'm not comfortable with".

Mr Batten denounced Ms Jones for speaking "politically correct twaddle".

The AM for South Wales West - who briefly led UKIP in the assembly - will now sit as an independent, reducing the UKIP group to four members, down from the seven elected in 2016.

