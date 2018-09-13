'Often takes time for complaints to come forward'
Harassment: 'Often takes time for complaints to come forward'

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of equality charity Chwarae Teg, welcomes a call to scrap the 12-month time limit for Welsh Assembly staff to report incidents of harassment.

AMs on the standards committee have called for changes after hearing staff were often reluctant to come forward.

As well as ending the time limit, they have also called for a procedure where victims and witnesses can report harassment anonymously.

Ms Furlong said it often took time for complaints to come forward.

  • 13 Sep 2018
