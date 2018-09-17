'Show courage to change care funding'

Video

Vaughan Gething has pledged a levy to fund free social care for elderly people if he wins the battle to be Welsh Labour's next first minister.

The health secretary said he would look at plans put forward by Prof Gerard Holtham which said the idea could be paid for by raising income tax by between one and three percent.

Mr Gething said he would prefer the idea of a levy, by which the public could be assured that any money raised this way would be "ringfenced" for social care.

