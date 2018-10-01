Davies calls for Labour to 'bring' on poll

Media player
Tories' Paul Davies calls for Labour to 'bring' on assembly election
Paul Davies says the next Welsh Labour leader will have no mandate to govern in Wales.
Calling for a fresh assembly election, the Conservative assembly group leader said: "Bring it on".
He was speaking at the party's Tory conference in Birmingham.
01 Oct 2018
