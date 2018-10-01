Davies calls for Labour to 'bring' on poll
Paul Davies says the next Welsh Labour leader will have no mandate to govern in Wales.

Calling for a fresh assembly election, the Conservative assembly group leader said: "Bring it on".

He was speaking at the party's Tory conference in Birmingham.

