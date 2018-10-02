'My most difficult budget' - Drakeford
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My most difficult Welsh budget' - Mark Drakeford

Welsh finance secretary Mark Drakeford said the next budget is the hardest he has ever been involved in.

He says the Welsh Government is facing new pressures from cuts, inflation, and pay policies being imposed by the UK.

More: NHS 'priority' as councils fear squeeze

  • 02 Oct 2018