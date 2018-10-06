Video

"There is no such thing as a niche issue in Wales," Plaid Cymru's former leader Leanne Wood has said.

The AM for the Rhondda was defeated in the Plaid Cymru leadership election by Adam Price in September and she was criticised for focusing too much on "niche issues that interest her" by Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards.

In her speech to the party's autumn conference in Cardigan, Ms Wood said: "Building a society where trans-people can be themselves, where racism is no more, where people can speak Welsh unhindered, where women are free from violence and the far right don't threaten our communities is a central part of our cause."

