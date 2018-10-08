Gething's 'long term' vision for Labour

Media player
Video
Vaughan Gething's 'long term' vision for Welsh Labour
Welsh Labour leadership candidate Vaughan Gething says he offers a long-term vision for the party.
In comments appearing to criticise rival Mark Drakeford, Mr Gething said he was not in it for the "short-term".
Mr Drakeford has said he represents a "bridge to the future" and suggested if he was successful he would later quit to allow the next generation of leaders to put themselves forward.
Both candidates launched their leadership bids on Monday.
08 Oct 2018
