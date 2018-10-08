'I know what its like to be FM'
Welsh Labour leadership contender Mark Drakeford said he "knows what it's like to be first minister".

Mr Drakeford worked for the late first minister Rhodri Morgan as a special advisor, before become an AM himself.

He emphasised his links with Mr Morgan and UK leader Jeremy Corbyn at his campaign launch on Monday.

  • 08 Oct 2018
