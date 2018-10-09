'Very difficult council funding deal'

Video

People will find local services diminishing after a very difficult council funding settlement next year, Wales' Local Government Secretary Alun Davies has said.

All councils are facing real terms cuts to their funding from the Welsh Government, with the Isle of Anglesey, Conwy, Flintshire, Powys, Monmouthshire and Gwynedd the worst hit.

A Welsh Local Government Association spokesman Anthony Hunt said: "I fear that the wrong decisions have been taken in this budget."

Mr Davies told BBC Wales: "People are going to find local services diminishing as a consequence of the austerity that we've seen from London and that is going to have consequences in communities up and down Wales."