'Scaremongering and lies' on mud dumping

Video

Welsh Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths has complained of "scaremongering and lies" by the campaign against the dumping of mud from the new Hinkley Point nuclear power station site off Cardiff Bay.

AMs voted against opposition calls for the licence for the work to be suspended but backed a Welsh Government proposal that Natural Resources Wales do more to reassure the public.

Ms Griffiths said she was "very concerned by the on-going scaremongering and lies being circulated as part of the campaign".

Independent AM Neil McEvoy said Labour should listen to voters on the matter.