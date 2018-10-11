Brexit 'devastation' warning from Morgan

Video

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Eluned Morgan has warned devastation could be wrought on Wales by leaving the EU, as she launched her campaign.

The minister for lifelong learning and the Welsh Language said people would understand "a lot of lies" were told about what Brexit could offer and she backed the People's Vote campaign for another EU referendum.

Ms Morgan, a former MEP, was speaking in Tonypandy, in the Rhondda seat Labour lost to Plaid Cymru at the 2016 assembly election.

Her rivals in the race to succeed Carwyn Jones as Labour leader in Wales and first minister, Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething, launched their campaigns on Monday.