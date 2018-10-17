'They're not going to police hard border'

Video

Gwenan Lyttle, who lives on the Northern Irish side of the village of Pettigo but farms sheep and beef in the Republic with her husband, says there can be no return to a hard border after Brexit.

The comments came as Theresa May prepares to speak to EU leaders with talks deadlocked over the Irish border issue.

Ms Lyttle, originally from Ceredigion, told BBC Wales there "can't be a hard border, they're not going to police that".

"It's just not knowing what's going to happen, that's the issue that worries people in the area," she said.