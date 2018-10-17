'They're not going to police hard border'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'They're not going to police' hard Irish border after Brexit
Gwenan Lyttle, who lives on the Northern Irish side of the village of Pettigo but farms sheep and beef in the Republic with her husband, says there can be no return to a hard border after Brexit.
The comments came as Theresa May prepares to speak to EU leaders with talks deadlocked over the Irish border issue.
Ms Lyttle, originally from Ceredigion, told BBC Wales there "can't be a hard border, they're not going to police that".
"It's just not knowing what's going to happen, that's the issue that worries people in the area," she said.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-45888305/they-re-not-going-to-police-hard-irish-border-after-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window