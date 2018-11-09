'Tell that to the people of Chernobyl'

Video

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Mark Drakeford has been criticised for dismissing the environmental benefits of nuclear power by referring to the disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima.

"You wouldn't like it if you were living there... and being told this was the way that your environment will be safeguarded for the future," he told a party hustings.

Supporters of rival Vaughan Gething called Mr Drakeford's comments reckless and "outdated".

The comments emerged after a recording was leaked to BBC Wales.

Mr Drakeford called the leak "highly biased and partisan", saying no-one should rely on it to judge his views.