Jewish security fears 'in their heads'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jewish people's security fears 'in their own heads'
Labour AM Jenny Rathbone has apologised for suggesting security fears held by Jewish people in Cardiff could be "in their own heads".
The Jewish Chronicle obtained a recording of the Cardiff Central AM in which she also said hostile behaviour towards Jewish people was driven by the behaviour of the Israeli government.
Jewish leaders described the remarks as "inexcusable".
Ms Rathbone said her comments were "insensitive" and "unacceptable".
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-46215692/jewish-people-s-security-fears-in-their-own-headsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window