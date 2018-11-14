Jewish security fears 'in their heads'
Labour AM Jenny Rathbone has apologised for suggesting security fears held by Jewish people in Cardiff could be "in their own heads".

The Jewish Chronicle obtained a recording of the Cardiff Central AM in which she also said hostile behaviour towards Jewish people was driven by the behaviour of the Israeli government.

Jewish leaders described the remarks as "inexcusable".

Ms Rathbone said her comments were "insensitive" and "unacceptable".

