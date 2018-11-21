Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Difficult to predict' Brexit says FM Carwyn Jones
First Minister Carwyn Jones said it is difficult to predict what will happen to the Brexit deal.
Speaking after meeting Theresa May for talks, Mr Jones said he is not filled "with optimism that Parliament is going to support" the prime minister's draft withdrawal agreement.
"That takes us back to very much unknown territory," he said.
-
21 Nov 2018
