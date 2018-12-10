FM job 'sometimes gets very difficult'

Media player
Video
Carwyn Jones on why he did not resign after Sargeant death
Carwyn Jones has said he considered resigning after the death of Carl Sargeant last year.
Despite intense scrutiny of his actions since the death, the first minister has always denied he considered quitting at the time, until now.
He told BBC Wales that if he had resigned others would have assumed it was because of what happened.
"That wouldn't have been correct," he said.
