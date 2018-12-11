FM's farewell to the assembly

Media player
'I cannot thank you enough' - outgoing FM Carwyn Jones
Carwyn Jones received a standing ovation from AMs as he bowed out as Wales' first minister on Tuesday.
Mr Jones said it had been an honour to lead his party for nine years.
Mr Jones's successor Mark Drakeford is expected to take over on Wednesday.
11 Dec 2018
