'Things done better in the assembly' says Mark Drakeford
New first minister Mark Drakeford says "madness" has descended on the Conservative Party as it holds a no-confidence vote on Theresa May.
In his acceptance speech after he was confirmed as first minister, the AM for Cardiff West said the "skies around us have darkened", but suggested things are done better in Cardiff Bay than Westminster.
Mr Drakeford was backed by a majority of AMs in a vote on Wednesday.
12 Dec 2018
