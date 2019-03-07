Cancer found in MP after trip to barber

Video

A trip to the barber led to an MP finding out out he had skin cancer.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, said finding out he had a stage three melanoma before Christmas was like being "punched in the stomach".

Following a haircut, his husband Jared Cranney noticed a suspicious-looking mole on the back of his head.

His doctor referred him to a dermatologist, and all scans have come back clear since he had an operation to remove the mole last month.