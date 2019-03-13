First minister's fury over Price Brexit jibe

Video

First Minister Mark Drakeford reacted with anger on Wednesday after he was accused of being a "liar or a fool" if he believed the UK Labour leader was not deceptive over his support for a further referendum.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price attacked the first minister over Labour's policy on Brexit.

He said: "I think it's pretty clear now that Jeremy Corbyn's embrace of a people's vote was an opportunistic act of grand deception.

"And if you don't agree with that first minister, you are either a liar or a fool."

Mr Drakeford, shuffling his papers, responded: "Why does the leader of Plaid Cymru seek to demean those discussions with the sort of remarks that he's made here this afternoon?

"I depreciate them absolutely with every force that I can, he should know better."