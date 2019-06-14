Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Adam Price and Stephen Kinnock confess to using illegal drugs
Two more politicians have confessed to using illegal drugs.
"As a gay man who first went clubbing in the 1990s it would be a bit of a surprise if I hadn't taken drugs," Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price told BBC One's Question Time.
Aberavon Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, on the same programme, admitted "smoking weed" when he was at secondary school in west London.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-48639448/adam-price-and-stephen-kinnock-confess-to-using-illegal-drugsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window