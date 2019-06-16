Video

Protests against teaching LGBT awareness in classrooms in Birmingham have reawakened painful memories for Nia Griffiths.

The Llanelli MP was in a same-sex relationship while teaching during the 1980s when the promotion of homosexuality in schools was banned.

Now the Welsh Government is considering whether to make sex and relationship lessons compulsory.

"It's far better that questions are talked about and answered professionally in school than on the street," she said.

A consultation on the issue has concluded but has not yet been discussed by the cabinet.