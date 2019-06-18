'Independence not as easy as some think'
Independent Wales not as easy as some think, says Carwyn Jones

Welsh independence would not be as easy as some think, according to former first minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Jones said a "shambles" in UK politics over Brexit was driving people's curiosity about independence.

But he argued independence is not the answer, claiming Wales would "undoubtedly lose money", at least in the short term.

