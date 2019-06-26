'Young people deserve a voice'

Video

The first joint session of the Welsh Assembly and Welsh Youth Parliament has been held at the Senedd, which assembly authorities believe is the first of its kind.

"The reason I wanted to be part of the Welsh Youth Parliament is because young people in Wales deserve a voice," Jonathan Powell said.

He added: "There are so many young people who felt under-represented, especially in such a time of turmoil in politics."

AMs voted unanimously to support the Welsh Youth Parliament's work, which will focus on mental health, life skills in the school curriculum, littering and plastic waste.