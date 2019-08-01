Media player
Aberystwyth Uni hopes tiles can attract marine life
Few creatures can call artificial structures such as sea walls and breakwaters home.
But scientists at Aberystwyth University believe they have found a way of attracting marine wildlife to these man-made shores.
Using 3D printers to produce moulds, they have created tiles that provide the "nooks and crannies" normally found on natural rocky reef habitat on a sea wall in Borth, Ceredigion.
"It's like a tiling job with a difference," said Dr Pippa Moore.
If successful, the Ecostructure Project could be rolled out along the Welsh coast and beyond.
01 Aug 2019
