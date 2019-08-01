Video

Few creatures can call artificial structures such as sea walls and breakwaters home.

But scientists at Aberystwyth University believe they have found a way of attracting marine wildlife to these man-made shores.

Using 3D printers to produce moulds, they have created tiles that provide the "nooks and crannies" normally found on natural rocky reef habitat on a sea wall in Borth, Ceredigion.

"It's like a tiling job with a difference," said Dr Pippa Moore.

If successful, the Ecostructure Project could be rolled out along the Welsh coast and beyond.