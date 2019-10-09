A new name for the National Assembly?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Senedd: A new name for the National Assembly?

A row about the future name of the National Assembly of Wales will be discussed later.

AMs will vote on whether it should be the Welsh word for parliament - Senedd - or whether both Senedd Cymru and Welsh Parliament should be used.

Plaid Cymru want a Welsh-only name, while Welsh ministers think the assembly's name should be bilingual.

The story has sparked a debate - so what do people in Wales think?

  • 09 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Young people deserve a voice'