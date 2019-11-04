Plaid MPs 'would make No.10 listen to Wales'

Media player
Plaid Cymru MPs 'would make No.10 listen to Wales'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says no other party has a "higher ambition for Wales" when its general election campaign launched on Monday.
He told supporters in Menai Bridge, Anglesey, that Westminster policies had failed Wales.
04 Nov 2019
