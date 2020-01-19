Video

The justice secretary says he wants to have a new prison in Wales by the "middle of the decade".

Robert Buckland said a new prison would be good for the local population.

He also told BBC Politics Wales he was interested in constructing a women's facility.

The five prisons currently open in Wales - Berwyn in Wrexham, Cardiff, Parc in Bridgend, Swansea, and Usk/Prescoed - are all for men.