'The restrictions will not be coming to an end'
Video

Coronavirus: Restrictions not coming to an end, Drakeford says

The stay-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic will not be coming to an end soon, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford told the Welsh Government's daily news conference he did not want to give any "false hope" that the lockdown would soon be over.

He said a meeting next Wednesday would be about how the restrictions continue, not about whether they continue.

  • 10 Apr 2020
