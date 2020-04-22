Media player
Vaughan Gething caught swearing during meeting
Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has apologised after swearing about a Labour colleague during a virtual Welsh Assembly meeting.
Opposition leaders have called for him to quit. Vaughan Gething said he was embarrassed by his remarks.
The incident happened after Jenny Rathbone asked questions about the Welsh Government's coronavirus response.
