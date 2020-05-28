People 'likely' to be able to meet from Monday
Video

From Monday it is likely people from two households will be able to meet up, BBC Wales has been told.

But they will have to maintain social distancing and stay at least two metres apart.

Wales is slowly easing restrictions using its traffic light system.

An announcement is expected from the Welsh Government on Friday.

  • 28 May 2020
