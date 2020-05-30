Media player
Coronavirus: Will children be able to social distance?
How difficult will it be for children to social distance when seeing loved ones for the first time in months?
The Welsh Government is easing restrictions from Monday so two households in a local area can meet outdoors if they stay two metres apart.
Emily King, from Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has decided against taking her two children to see their grandparents because they would need to social distance.
"That would actually be worse than me just saying no, we can't go and see them," she said.
30 May 2020
