Senedd 2021: Wales' party leaders clash ahead of election
Wales' party leaders have clashed in a TV debate ahead of the Senedd election on May 6.
The leaders of Labour, Plaid Cymru, Conservatives, Welsh Liberal Democrats and Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party's all discussed Covid, mental health and devolution.
There were many flashpoints throughout the debate, most notably on pandemic support for businesses and the future of devolution.
However, all acknowledged the strain Covid has had on Wales.
