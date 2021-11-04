A video shared widely on social media has emerged following a beach party where more than 100 children were caught drinking and causing problems.

North Wales Police officers were sent several times over the weekend to a beach in Criccieth, Gwynedd.

Police have written to schools warning that another party has been arranged for Friday evening.

Alcopops, beer and cider were among drinks confiscated from the beach.

BBC Wales has been unable to verify when the footage was recorded.