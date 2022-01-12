From "he should go, he's broken the rules", to "I think he's done a fairly good job", people across Wales are reacting to Boris Johnson's apology over a Downing Street party.

The prime minister has come under fire for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering during the first coronavirus lockdown.

He has now apologised, but told MPs the event in the Downing Street garden was "technically within the rules".

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said "I don't think anybody who works in Downing Street or anywhere else thinks that this is a happy place to be."

BBC Wales went to Bridgend to get people's views as the saga continues to unfold.