Michael and Bridget Locke have raised more than £960,000 for cancer research over the past four decades.

The couple, from Newport, began their fundraising after their daughter was affected by cancer in the 1980s.

Michael has said hitting the £1m milestone would be the "icing on the cake" and they are still determined to reach it.

Their fundraising efforts over the years have involved "anything legal" from making marmalade to running marathons.

"Cancer is still going to have to be beaten," he said.