New owners want to convert a former coal-powered power station into a green energy site, creating thousands of new jobs.

Aberthaw Power Station has burned coal to produce electricity since the early 1960s, at one point providing enough energy for 1.5 million homes.

Cardiff Capital Region, which represents the 10 councils in south Wales, has bought the site near Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, for £8m and hopes to create a "beacon of energy security".

The plan is to develop the 500-acre site at a cost of £36.4m, with the hope of creating 5,000 jobs.