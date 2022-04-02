Covid's legacy will affect almost all parts of our lives for years to come.

But it cannot be stressed enough how remarkable a period it has been in the history of devolution.

About 200 press conferences, coupled with the magnitude of the decisions ministers made, gave the Welsh government and the first minister a platform like never before.

The number of people who recognised First Minister Mark Drakeford and the status of devolution were catapulted to unprecedentedly high levels.

But what will this mean for Wales' future?