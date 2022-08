Prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK government will invest in Wales if he lands the top job.

Mr Sunak and his rival Liz Truss were in Cardiff prior to a hustings where they will get a grilling from Conservative Party members.

He said if he gained power he would work with the Welsh government while also holding it to account.

The hustings will be the only one of the leadership contest held in Wales.