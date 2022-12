Disruption caused by train strikes is causing problems for students across Wales.

Katie Howell, studying in Wrexham, was planning to travel home to Gloucester on Friday, but part of the journey has been cancelled.

"It's added stress to this time of year," she said.

Swansea University student Huw Gwynn, from Bangor, Gwynedd, said it was "very problematic" for people who rely on trains.