Pitch problems at Rodney Parade which caused Newport County's League Two clash with Plymouth Argyle to be postponed are largely down to bad luck, a club director says.

Tuesday night's game was the club's forth home match since 21 December to be postponed because of a waterlogged playing surface.

One of the club's executive directors, Tony Pring, said three-quarters of the pitch now had drainage fitted and the ground had already improved as a result.

But he told Oliver Hides on the BBC's Good Morning Wales radio programme that heavy rainfall days before games did not help.