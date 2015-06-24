Striking ferry workers burn tyres
Video

Barry lorry driver stranded in Calais tunnel strikes

A lorry driver from the Vale of Glamorgan was described being stranded in France by striking workers at the Channel Tunnel as "horrendous"

The disruption led to Eurotunnel suspending services and lorries were backed up along the motorway to the Calais terminal.

Neil Lake, from Barry, told BBC Radio Wales that as drivers queued, migrants trying to reach Britain illegally were trying to climb into lorries.

  • 24 Jun 2015
