The pastor of a chapel in Merthyr Tydfil which was "gutted" by a fire on Saturday has said it was close to receiving a grant to reopen to the community.

Pastor Dave Pritchard said it was "sad" to see Capel Aberfan in the aftermath of a fire which left it in danger of collapse.

The internal structure of the chapel, built in 1876, was destroyed and nearby homes evacuated. Residents have since been able to return home.

The chapel was used as a temporary mortuary following the Aberfan disaster in 1966 and housed a memorial organ.